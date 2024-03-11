Transak Secures Money Transmitter License In Delaware, Strengthening Regulatory Footprint Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Miami, Florida, November 1st, 2024, Chainwire

Transak , a leading global Web3 payments infrastructure provider, is thrilled to announce that its U.S. entity, Transak USA LLC, has successfully acquired its second Money Transmitter License (MTL) , this time from the State of Delaware . Transak secured its first MT license from the Alabama Securities Commission a month ago and this recent milestone reinforces Transak's commitment to regulatory compliance and commitment to broadening its presence in the U.S. market.

This achievement comes as a key component of Transak's expansion efforts to build trust and align with U.S. financial regulations . Delaware's MTL complements Transak's existing network of state licenses, building on the company's reputation as a regulated Money Services Business (MSB) under FinCEN and a globally trusted Web3 payments platform.

Residents and businesses in Delaware can benefit from Transak's secure and regulated platform for crypto purchases, and off-ramping. With the addition of the Delaware MTL, Transak ensures that its services remain fully aligned with state-specific compliance requirements , delivering the same trusted experience it offers worldwide.

This latest MTL strengthens Transak's U.S. operations by expanding its network of state licenses, further establishing it as a reliable partner for Web3 projects, exchanges, and wallets seeking to grow their presence in the U.S. market. Transak is proactively working to ensure licensure in other states to meet local regulatory standards and to continue solidifying its trust with both partners and users.

“We believe that the world's best payment infrastructure is incomplete without appropriate licenses. This new license in Delaware underscores our commitment to building a trustworthy, secure, and legally compliant ecosystem that sets the gold standard for Web3 payments infrastructure by ensuring that users and businesses across the U.S. have the confidence to transact freely and securely,” said Sami Start , CEO of Transak.

With two MTLs now in our arsenal, Transak is well-positioned to continue expanding its regulatory presence across other U.S. states, reinforcing our mission to lower the barriers to Web3 adoption. Transak's ability to integrate seamlessly with exchanges, dApps, and wallets - offering global coverage , fast on-ramping, and secure off-ramping - makes it a key enabler of the decentralized economy.

As Transak builds its footprint in the U.S., the company remains dedicated to a compliance-first approach , ensuring all services are secure, scalable, and aligned with the latest regulatory frameworks.

Transak is the world's most compliant and largest Web3 payments infrastructure provider, serving over 8.13 million users across 160 countries. It powers 350+ platforms, facilitating the purchase and sale of digital assets with its API-driven fiat-crypto on/off-ramp, NFT checkout, and other solutions that simplify KYC, compliance, payment methods, and customer support.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and incorporated in Delaware, Transak has a tech hub in Bengaluru and offices in London, Milan, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

