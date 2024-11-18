Dune Prophecy Social Media Review: Sci-Fi Thriller Evokes Mixed Reactions - 'Wants To Be Game Of Thrones But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dune Prophecy social review: The prequel series to the 2021 hit sci-fi movie Dune started streaming on Sunday, November 17. The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Tabu.

The first episode, streamed on November 17, shows 10,781 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the main character of the Dune series.

Social media users gave mixed responses to the series. Several users appreciated the plotline, whereas some compared it to Game of Thrones.





“Ok Dune Prophecy is pretty good in only one episode. I am set. another show added to the list of shows that I hope to see more of. If HBO is smart they would have already greenlit a season 2 and 3 already. I hope the episode count is high too,” wrote one user.

Another user commented saying,“Just finished Dune: Prophecy and it was very interesting. Surprisingly I was able to sit through the whole thing even though I've been told by the ultimate authority that my brain is too male centric.”





“The first episode of Dune Prophecy was extremely disappointing, the introduction to the sisters was pretty cool but changing up to focus on this family felt weirdly written. This very much feels like corporate made show,” criticised another user.

One user said,“Dune Prophecy is yet another tiresome attempt to be the next Game of Thrones. This time it's with Dune chicks, so it's totally different than the seventy other shows that are doing exactly the same thing.”

“#DuneProphecy tries to reach the level of gravitas Denis Villeneuve's DUNE delivers but never quite gets there. Where every moment in Villeneuve's DUNE carries weight & authority, Prophecy fumbles its pacing & rushes through every scene. It's a shame.” added another user.

One of the users commented,“This episode shows how clumsy the movies could have been without Denis, full of dry exposition and uneven pacing. Wants to be Game of Thrones but isn't as carefully crafted. I'm still intrigued but I've massively lowered my expectations.”