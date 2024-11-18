Bengaluru Woman 'Spanked' By Biker Blames Herself For Wearing Skirt And Walking Home At Night

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a terrifying incident in Bengaluru , a woman alleged that she was“spanked” by a biker while she was walking home with her boyfriend at night.

The victim screamed at first, but within seconds, her vision was blurred, and she froze. The woman recounted her ordeal in a post on the social Reddit.

| UK news: Hunt on for husband after wife's body found in car boot in East London

The incident took place at night when the woman, along with her boyfriend, was returning from Church Street to her home on Horamavu Main Road. She has not mentioned the day of the incident.

Detailing the incident, the woman said:“I was returning from Church Street to my home which is in Horamavu Main road with my boyfriend. We were returning from Auto and when we almost reached home, we thought we'll grab a smoke and then walk home. It was hardly 300 metres. 3 men in a bike passed us and the one sitting behind spanked me. They sped up after this (sic).”

| Robbers hypnotise Jaipur woman in her home, steal her belongings

“I was so shocked because I never expected to experience this in a city like Bangalore. My family lives in Noida and the only explanation I give to them for not returning home permanently is that Bangalore is safe for women and I can roam around freely at any hour. This incident shattered the image I had of the city completely. I feel terrified, scared and even guilty that this happened,” she said.

| Pregnant woman forced to clean blood from MP hospital bed after husband's death

The woman blamed herself for this incident, for wearing a skirt and walking home at night in Bengaluru.

“Being an open minded, secure woman, somehow I blamed myself. For not seeing this coming. I blamed myself for wearing a skirt and walking home at night. I can't stop thinking about the fact that I just couldn't do anything. I couldn't see their faces, couldn't note down their bike number. I screamed at first but then within seconds my vision blurred and I froze,” she said.

She further said:“I still can't believe this happened to me. When I spoke out to people about it, they said“oh these things happen, be careful next time” Why is it so normalised?”