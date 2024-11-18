Odisha Startup Tackles Environmental And Food Waste Challenges With Bioplastics

(MENAFN- KNN India) Odisha, Nov 18 (KNN) In a strategic development, an Odisha-based startup is transforming seafood waste into bioplastics, offering an innovative solution to both environmental pollution and food waste.

Located in Balasore, the company, Natnov Bioscience, is utilising discarded seafood to create biopolymers-raw materials for bioplastics-through a proprietary bioconversion process. These bioplastics have diverse applications across packaging, agriculture, and even functional food sectors.

"Bioplastics offer a promising solution to mitigate the environmental damage caused by traditional plastics. They present a practical and appealing alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based plastics," said Siddhartha Pati, the scientific director of Natnov Bioscience.

He emphasized that the company is not only tackling plastic pollution but also addressing the growing global issue of food waste.

The startup has already made significant strides, converting 5,000 metric tonnes of seafood waste into biopolymers within a year. Industries such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals are procuring these biopolymers for applications like bio-stimulants and medicine production.

Most notably, the biopolymers can be used to create bioplastics, which are crucial in reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based plastics.

Recognized by Startup India and supported by Odisha's Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, Natnov Bioscience has extended its reach globally, exporting biopolymers to countries including Turkey, Vietnam, China, Thailand, and the UK.

"The bioplastics we produce are similar to conventional plastics in appearance, and we are in the process of releasing them into the market," added Pati.

Traditional plastic production, heavily reliant on fossil fuels, contributes significantly to environmental degradation, with 80% of plastic waste ending up in landfills and ecosystems.

In contrast, bioplastics decompose naturally without releasing harmful by-products, providing a promising solution to plastic pollution. Additionally, bioplastics are known for their strength and durability, making them ideal for applications like food packaging and preservation.

With the global market for bioplastics expected to grow, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, Natnov Bioscience is poised to play a pivotal role in the emerging bioeconomy, where waste is transformed into valuable resources for a sustainable future.

(KNN Bureau)