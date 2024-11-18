Delhi: Physical Classes For Class 10, 12 Suspended From Tuesday, To Be Shifted Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Atishi announced on Monday that in-person classes will be suspended for classes 10 and 12, as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the fifth straight day.

“From tmrw physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online,” Atishi wrote on X.

The decision came after the the apex court asked all Delhi-NCR states to immediately take a call on stopping physical classes up to class 12.

The Directorate of Education instructed government and private schools to stop classes for students up to class 9 and class 11 until further order.

"All the Heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students upto (sic) class nine and class eleven is (sic) to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders," PTI reported citing DoE circular.





Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI ) reached 441 on Monday at 4 pm and reached 457 by 7 pm. The capital city is covered in a thick blanket of smog.

The government has prohibited the use of trucks in Delhi except for essential goods or the ones using clean fuels.





Except for electric vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles, non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be prohibited.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the report said.

Around 11 flights were diverted, and many others were delayed at Delhi airport on Monday morning due to poor visibility caused by smog. The pollution has affected trains such as the New Delhi-Kochuveli Express, Jammu Sampark Kranti, AP Express, Jammu Rajdhani and Goa Sampark Kranti. Most of them were delayed by several hours due to low visibility issue.