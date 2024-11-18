The Moana Effect: How Small Island Developing States Are Bringing Their Struggle Against Climate Change To The World

Author: Susan Ann Samuel

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Walking through the delegation pavilion at the UN climate summit, Cop29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Moana blue Pacific pavilion grabbed my attention more than any other.

This pavilion is named after the spirited young girl from the animated Moana . She embodies the courage and determination of Pacific islanders and younger generations as she goes on a voyage to save her island from environmental harm.

There's a similar fight happening in the real world as small island developing states and youth activists push for climate action – I call this the“Moana effect”.

At the pavilion, one delegate from Vanuatu poignantly told me“we're tired” of the negotiations so far. Those two words encapsulate the exhaustion of nations on the frontline of climate change. The challenge is real, and action is urgently needed. The voices of small island developing states and youth must be amplified across the globe in order to make substantial progress.

The first Moana movie, released a year after the Paris agreement for climate change in 2015 , evokes a sense of advocacy for the environment. Moana 2 will be released on November 29, a week after Cop29 ends. This sequel embodies a sense of belonging and global solidarity which is a central theme to this year's global climate negotiations.

As Azerbaijan's Cop29 president, H.E. Mukhtar Babayev, has said ,“this can be when we empower everyone to move forward in solidarity for a green world”.

Susan Ann Samuel (centre) at the Moana pavilion during Cop29, with members of the Secretariat Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

Here in Baku, I have been noticing an increasing push by small island developing states and youth activists and liken this to Moana's own mission. Small island developing states bear a disproportionate brunt of climate consequences.

They face existential threats and vulnerabilities from rising sea levels to extreme weather and biodiversity loss, among other challenges, despite their minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions .

This paradox, coupled with their extensive advocacy and insufficient global support, has led to growing frustration among these nations. This is why Papua New Guinea delegates are not attending Cop29 – a silent yet powerful statement of discontent with the slow pace of international negotiations. This is especially since the re-election of Donald Trump, with a risk that the US – and perhaps other countries – might pull away from their climate commitments again .

Voices from each and every small island developing state need to be listened to, and heard. The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, recently called for a face-to-face discussion about climate with Trump, to seek a “common ground in saving planet and saving livelihoods” .

As a researcher on UN climate negotiations, I worry that won't happen.

Moana heads off on another voyage in the film Moana 2. Disney

Listening to young voices

On December 2, the International Court of Justice will begin its public hearings on the request for advisory opinion on climate change . An advisory opinion is a legal interpretation offered by a court or tribunal when an authorised body or nation seeks its insight. These opinions aren't legally enforceable but serve to unpack legal questions and offer guidance.

This initiative was started by 27 law students from Vanuatu in 2019 who spearheaded a movement from a classroom. This court decision could change how the world prioritises the rights of small island developing states, thanks to youth activists.

This is part of the socio-political and legal push by small island developing states and youth activists that I call the Moana effect.

These people are inspiring courage among other young people , students, researchers, Indigenous peoples, women and civil society organisations to reimagine a more resilient future. The Moana effect is not just about raising awareness. It's about enhancing the agency of these people to drive meaningful change.

Moana is a story of a young activist fighting for change in the face of environmental threats.

As we edge closer to the 1.5°C threshold , action is more urgently needed than ever before. Cop29's central focus is to bolster climate finance.

Youth activists , young negotiators and small island developing nations play a crucial role as the world decides on how best to do this. The UN approach to “leave none behind” starts with inclusivity, at Cop29 and beyond.

