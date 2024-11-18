About 220,000 Households Without Power Following Russian Attack - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Efforts are underway across Ukraine to address the aftermath of Russian shelling on November 17, with approximately 220,000 households still without electricity.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Work to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's attack on Ukraine's system is ongoing nationwide. Electric utility workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment. Power, heat, and water supplies have been restored for residents in the Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Rivne regions. However, approximately 220,000 households remain without electricity in the Odesa region, where the situation is most challenging, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region," Shmyhal wrote.

He also noted that efforts to restore water supply in Odesa are ongoing.

"Preparations for this winter have been extensive. The government and local authorities have contingency plans for various scenarios. We are also continuing to develop decentralized power generation and encourage individuals and businesses to adopt autonomous energy solutions to maintain stability despite Russian terror," Shmyhal added.

On November 18, Russian forces launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Odesa, damaging residential and administrative buildings, educational institutions, and vehicles. The attack claimed at least ten lives and left 39 people injured, including four children.

This assault followed a massive strike on November 17, when Russian invaders used 120 missiles and 90 drones to target all regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted more than 140 air targets during the attack.