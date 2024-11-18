Crude Oil Faces Pressure: Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Developments

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Crude oil futures opened the week relatively flat but remained under significant pressure as the market continues to be predominantly concerned about global demand dynamics. While geopolitical tensions have injected some volatility into the market, the overall impact on oil supplies has been limited thus far. The ongoing geopolitical situation could introduce some short-term risks but is unlikely to lead to a sustained bullish trend in the global crude oil market in the near to medium term, as demand concerns continue to outweigh geopolitical developments.

The dominant factor weighing on the market remains concerns about weakening demand, particularly in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. Data from October showed a notable drop in China's refinery throughput, alongside a broader slowdown in factory output, which points to weaker-than-expected oil consumption.

Compounding these concerns, the International Energy Agency's latest forecast suggests that global oil supply is set to exceed demand in 2025, even in the event that OPEC+ production cuts are maintained. This projection exacerbates bearish sentiment, suggesting a potential oversupply scenario that could further suppress prices. In addition, the decrease in the number of operating oil rigs in the U.S. and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. interest rate decisions have added to the negative outlook for the market. Given these factors, the global crude oil market is facing a bearish near to medium-term outlook, with supply likely to outpace demand, reinforcing a prevailing sense of market caution and contributing to downward pressure on oil prices.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.