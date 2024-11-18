TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF BRISKET, NEW MARGARITA PITCHERS, FAJITA MEALS & MORE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tex-Mex innovator, Taco Cabana

(TC), is thrilled to announce several new menu items to enjoy throughout the upcoming holidays, plus the highly-anticipated return of its crowd-favorite Mesquite-Smoked Brisket.



Brisket will be available starting on Wednesday, November 20:

Taco Cabana's crowd-favorite Mesquite-Smoked Brisket is back! Add it to breakfast tacos, street tacos and loaded fries.

Mesquite Smoked Brisket – $3.99 - $8.99

Back by popular demand, Mesquite-Smoked Brisket returns to Taco Cabana. Slow-smoked for over 14 hours with real mesquite, TC's brisket is tender, juicy and flavorful with a true smoky aroma and taste. Brisket will be available on tacos, breakfast tacos, street tacos and loaded fries.

New menu items are available for purchase now and include:



Chicken Tortilla Soup – $4.99

Packed with tender chicken and a savory broth, Taco Cabana's flavorful Chicken Tortilla Soup is topped with melty jack and cheddar cheeses. This hearty soup also features crispy tortilla strips for the perfect crunch, and is served alongside a side of Mexican rice and fresh lime wedges.

Margarita Pitchers – $7.99

For those looking to share a refreshing beverage with loved ones, Taco Cabana has introduced 32 oz Margarita Pitchers available in both Lime and Strawberry flavors. Items are available for dine-in only .

Margaritas with Salted or Sugared Rims* – *No Additional Cost

Make your margarita experience even more special with a customizable salted or sugared rim! Offer is available for dine-in only . Fajita Meals – $16.99 - $39.99

Taco Cabana's iconic Fajita Meals are back in sizzling Steak, Chicken or a Mixed Fajita combination. Both half and full orders are available to satisfy every appetite. Each meal is served with rice, refried beans, tortillas, shredded lettuce, cheese and guacamole.

While supplies last, customers will receive a $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card with every $25 spent on Taco Cabana gift cards in a single transaction. Available now through Tuesday, December 31 , this promotion is only at participating Texas locations. Customers can purchase an e-gift card online or physical card in stores. It is valid starting two hours after activation and can be used until March 31, 2025.

Menu items (unless otherwise noted) are available for in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, online ordering for front counter or curbside pick-up, and through the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana for mobile orders. For more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana .

