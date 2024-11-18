PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY: Lawsuit Claims Birth Control Shot Linked To Brain Tumor Risk Eglet Law Group Sues Big Pharma

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A press today will outline a landmark lawsuit filed by the

Eglet

Law Group

and Dimopoulos Law Firm in Nevada's District Court against Pfizer and several generic manufacturers, including Viatris, Greenstone, Prasco, and Pharmacia & Upjohn Co. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a woman who claims she developed multiple brain tumors from using Depo-Provera, a widely prescribed contraceptive injection, will be detailed at 12 Noon PST today, Monday, November 18, at the

Eglet

Law

Offices, 400 S. 7th, Suite 400.

The lawsuit contends that these companies neglected to adequately warn consumers of known risks associated with the drug, which is marketed under the name "Depo Shot." According to the complaint, Depo-Provera caused the plaintiff to suffer "serious and potentially debilitating intracranial meningiomas" after years of regular use. The plaintiff alleges that despite mounting evidence, the companies failed to include warnings on U.S. labels about this risk, even as labels in Canada and the European Union began to do so.

The complaint asserts that the defendants knew or should have known of the "highly increased risk of brain tumors," based on "decades of scientific literature" that documented a correlation between high-dose progestin contraceptives and brain tumor development.

"Women trust pharmaceutical companies to prioritize their health, and if that trust is broken, we are here to help them seek justice," said attorney Robert Eglet of

Eglet

Law

Group .

"We are committed to holding these companies accountable for the safety of their products," said attorney Steve Dimopoulos.

The complaint highlights research published in the

British Medical Journal earlier this year that found a 555% increased risk of intracranial meningiomas in patients who used Depo-Provera long-term, a finding cited as further evidence that the defendants failed to adequately inform consumers and the medical community in the U.S.

The suit also claims that in July 2024, U.S. labels for Depo-Provera were updated but still did not include a warning about meningiomas, despite the overwhelming body of research.

Complaint: Download Here

Contact:

Tom Letizia

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

702-545-8777

SOURCE Eglet Law Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED