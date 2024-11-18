Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Track Transport Covers (TGR-114)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience cleaning the tracks of heavy equipment prior to on a trailer. I thought there could be a way to avoid this very time-consuming and involved work," said an inventor, from

Cle Elum, Wash., "so I invented the TRACK TRANSPORT COVERS. My design would serve as a protective enclosure, and it would greatly simplify the preparation process once an excavator is aboard the trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective accessory for the tracks on heavy equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean the tracks prior to transporting heavy equipment via trailer. It also would protect against falling debris from tracks while in transit. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases safety. The invention features a flexible and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the construction industry. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-114, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED