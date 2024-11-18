Sonic“Superheroes” The Platters® Announce 2024 Very Merry Christmas Show And Tour Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L to R Jovian Ford, Omar Ross, Brittney Nicole Bellamy, Lance Bernard Bryant

Rock n' Roll and GRAMMY® Halls of Fame Icons Play Multiple Coast-to-Coast Performances

- Frederick J Balboni Jr., ProducerSAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rock n' Roll, Vocal, and GRAMMY® Halls of Fame culture icons, The Platters ® (theplatters), defacto members of the Marvel® Cinematic Universe® (MCU) music family, kick off their acclaimed Very Merry Christmas Show Tour on November 30, 2024, at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California.The Platters, founded and named by Herb Reed in the mid-50s, continues today with Lance Bernard Bryant, Omar Ross, Jovian K. Ford, and Brittney Necole Bellamy. Collectively, they lend their harmonically smooth voices to taking audiences on a festive holiday-themed soiree via a magical, interactive, sonic-driven sleigh ride fueled by music from across the decades. The Platters weave their major evergreen hits, "The Great Pretender," "My Prayer," and "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," with family fun holiday classics geared toward a night of joyful memories and family fun accompanied by their band Sonic Evolution.The vocal group's festive jubilee will play multiple dates from coast to coast, including stops at the Sycuan Casino in San Diego, California; the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura, California; Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort in Laughlin, Nevada; the Savannah Theatre at The Villages in Ocala, Florida; The Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts; and the Elmasian Auditorium in East Providence, Rhode Island. Please visit theplatters and click on the tour tab for links to tickets and performance times.The Platters became citizens of the MCU in 2021, with one of their timeless hits, Twilight Time, placed on the breakthrough Marvel® - Disney+® streaming television series WandaVision. This past July, Only You (and You Alone), the song that first launched the vocal group onto the national music charts, recently took the top spot on the critically acclaimed soundtrack of Marvel's international blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.According to music creator Frederick J. Balboni, Jr. (bcg-hre), Reed's hand-picked, direct successor and international keeper of his legacy, "We look forward to helping people take time out of their busy lives to feel joy in the spirit of the season." He continued, "Our family show will have plenty of surprises, including a special guest appearance by Santa himself. The show is a great family or office holiday party opportunity!"

Frederick J Balboni Jr

BCG-HRE

+1 978-535-0704

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Very Merry Christmas Tour Announcment from The Platters!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.