Launch Of The 3Rd Edition Of DIFC Sculpture Park - Dancing Water

On November 13, 166 sculptures shaped like water drops of varying sizes were erected in the Sculpture Park in front of DIFC, attracting the attention of many people. Many residents and tourists came to view and take photos as a souvenir, making it a beautiful sight in front of DIFC.

"Dancing Water" made a dazzling appearance in Dubai

These large water drops are one of the main attractions at the ongoing third edition of the Sculpture Park opening ceremony - Whispers of the City, and also the Dubai station of the "Dancing Water" art by artist Simon Ma. The exhibition originated from the Venice Biennale and has previously been displayed in Italy's Milan, China's Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Hangzhou, garnering widespread attention worldwide.

Compared to previous exhibitions, the "Dancing Water" exhibition in 2024 has been upgraded in scale and form. The tallest water drop reaches a height of 9.6 meters, with a total of 166 water drops, and the exhibition also includes interactive light and shadow, allowing people to interact with the water drops.

The dancing water convey the idea of benevolence and environmental protection with a natural and eco-friendly approach.

Artist Simon Ma says that the inspiration for this series of works came from a rational and emotional understanding of the concept of "benevolence" in Confucianism. The goal is to convey the energy of joy and pleasure through the joyful form of "dancing water" and to call on people to cherish water resources and pass on the environmental protection concept of benevolence towards nature.

Creating a new chapter for the Middle East art market

Moreover, Simon Ma ,revealed that he plans to strengthen cooperation with government and art institutions in the Middle East in the coming years, expanding art resources and markets in the region, and injecting more inspiration and vitality into his own art creation. He also hopes to promote cultural exchange and friendly cooperation between China and the Middle East through art exhibitions. It is reported that Simon Ma was invited by the Hong Kong government to hold a larger-scale "Dancing Water" art exhibition at Tamar Park in Hong Kong next March.

