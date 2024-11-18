Savvy Sipping, Culinary Craftmanship, And Pop Culture Crazes Are Redefining Consumer Drinking Habits According To The 20...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company, has published the sixth annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, which identifies the five key trends poised to reimagine cocktail culture and the spirits in 2025. The report, created in collaboration with The Future Laboratory (TFL), draws on data from Bacardi-led and external research, consumer surveys, bartender interviews and TFL insights to reveal the movements that are influencing cocktail experiences, flavor profiles, and culture in the coming year. The Report also unveils which will be the most popular cocktails in the coming year.

"As 2025 approaches, consumers are redefining how they connect – using cocktails as a bridge to new experiences, perspectives, and deeper relationships,” says Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer for Bacardi Limited.“At Bacardi, we're embracing this shift from consumption to curation, where consumers are not just seeking drinks, but meaningful experiences enjoyed over a cocktail. Bacardi is proud to pave the way in fostering a cocktail culture that elevates moments into lasting memories.”

“Shifting consumer mindsets are set to enable longer-term premiumization,” says Martin Raymond, Co-Founder of The Future Laboratory.“Today, they are moving away from being 'consumers' of products, to 'curators' and 'collectors' of experiences. Future brands will welcome – not avoid – this sea change, taking the necessary steps to create individual, community and industry meaning that enhances the value of brand experiences end-to-end.”

Here are the macro-trends defining the spirits industry in 2025:

Fandoms are redefining premium entertainment experiences by embracing luxury in unexpected ways. Elevated hospitality add-ons and bespoke travel packages centered around concerts and live events are set to become staples. Brands and venues are continuing to cater to this demand with offers that include luxury hotels for“gig-tripping” packages and sports bars curating exclusive cocktail experiences.With sales of the GREY GOOSE® Honey Deuce cocktail at this year's US Open hitting $12.4 million, the synergy between fandom and premium spirits at live events is helping to shape the future of entertainment.Cocktail culture is evolving from spectacle to substance, as IYKYK – i.e. "If You Know You Know" – experiences take center stage, turning drinks into opportunities for knowledge and discovery. Consumers are increasingly drawn to expert-led spaces, where mixologists use their craft to create more meaningful connections. With bartenders taking an all-new influential role in cocktail moments, transforming into designers, educators and opinion leaders, their influence is undeniable as human connection is a priority for meaningful on-premise experiences.With consumers seeking deeper, more immersive experiences, a new frontier of cocktail culture is emerging where flavors, formats, and moments are being elevated to all-new sensory heights. With digital fatigue and a growing desire for cultural exploration, people are craving real, multi-sensory engagement-according to the Bacardi Global Consumer Survey. This shift is transforming not only how people enjoy drinks, but where they enjoy them too. 2025 will see the rise of immersive venues which cater to early evening, sensory-rich cocktail moments, redefining the end-to-end experience for next-gen drinkers, as about half of respondents in the U.S., UK, Spain and Germany plan to go out less often to nightclubs.With food taking center stage as a status symbol, culinary creativity is reshaping cocktail culture, seeing mixologists experiment with kitchen staples like milk, oil, and brine to craft premium drinks.This trend aligns with consumer interest in savory and herbaceous flavors, which grew by 20% and 15%, respectively, in the past year. The line between food and drink is blurring, offering a new wave of gastro-inspired drinking experiences.. The spirits industry is poised for a transformative future, driven by a blend of optimism and purpose. As brands evolve to align with the values of next-gen consumers, 2025 will see a push for inclusivity, particularly in distilling. Innovators are leading this charge, focusing on community-building and education, by supporting organizations that improve the hospitality landscape.As consumers increasingly seek meaningful connections, the industry will embrace community-driven initiatives, with brands fostering deeper bonds and driving positive change.

Globally, the top 10 cocktails in 2025 are:

MojitoMargaritaSpritzPiña ColadaGin & TonicRum & Coke®Whisky & Coke®Dry Martini cocktailVodka LemonadeVodka Soda

Download the complete 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report and Infographic .

To access additional images and assets, click here .

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

