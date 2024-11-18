Starknightmt Black Friday Blowout Sale 2024 Showcases Top UTV Accessories

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - There are so many cool UTV accessories on the and StarKnightMT's blowout Black Friday sale plans to showcase all it has to offer. This Black Friday event is scheduled to take place over two weeks; it starts Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 2. A variety of exciting add-ons for multiple top brands will be offered for 18 to 30 percent off retail sales prices.







Image caption: Black Friday sale at StarKnightMT.

The sale timeline is:



18-Nov 27: Sitewide 17 percent off; over $350 purchases receive a free product; and 25 percent off select products

23-Nov. 24: Sitewide 18 percent off and twice the reward points; and 25 percent off select products

Nov 28: Sitewide 18 percent off and twice the reward points

Nov 29: Sitewide 18 percent off; 20 percent off all Polaris/CFMOTO/Kawasaki; and 25-30 percent flash sale

30-Dec. 1: Sitewide 18 percent off and twice the reward points 2: Sitewide 18 percent off; and 20 percent off all Can-Am, Honda and Yamaha

Some products in this promotional event, include:

UTV Windshields : This large selection of UTV windshields keeps riders safe and protects them from debris and weather elements during off-road adventures.

Seat covers: Keep seats in top safe with seat covers that are easy to install, stylish, and are tough and weather resistant too.

Side by side covers : Whether indoors or out, these side-by-side covers are made to protect.

Polaris RZR accessories and parts : These parts and accessories are all about personalization and make vehicles stand out to reflect the owner's unique style. The combination of possibilities is endless.

Polaris Ranger accessories and parts : Aftermarket needs? This selection of top-quality products includes everything needed to enhance that ride. From lift kits and windshields to seat covers and hard roofs, these accessories are sure to turn heads.

Can-Am accessories and parts: This wide selection of accessories and parts will make any Can-Am ready for off-road adventure.

About StarKnightMT

Founded in 2017, StarKnightMT is committed to providing the most reliable UTV aftermarket accessories and parts. It offers solid technical support, innovative products, best prices and warranties.

MORE INFORMATION:

pages/black-friday

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo Caption: Black Friday sale at StarKnightMT:

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Nancy Taylor

of StarKnightMT

+1-213-564-7400

...

News Source: StarKnightMT