Further postponement of the publication of the 2023 annual financial statements

Further postponement of the publication of the 2023 annual statements

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG ("LIBERO") announces that the publication of the financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year will be further delayed. Following the previous announcement on September 19, 2024, which projected publication by mid-November 2024, the Board of LIBERO now expects publication to occur in mid-January 2025. The same timeline applies to the publication of the interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024, as these can only be released once the 2023 financial statements have been finalized.



The reason for this further delay is the ongoing postponement of the finalization of contractual agreements regarding the resolution of the remaining elements related to the acquisition of shares in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. in Spain. In its Corporate News dated August 30, 2024, LIBERO reported a positive agreement and partial resolution amounting to approximately EUR 25 million with Barça Produccion S.L. The company also noted that final negotiations were underway to resolve the outstanding portion of the transaction, amounting to approximately EUR 15 million.

However, due to the complexity and involvement of multiple parties, coupled with the associated organizational efforts, the final resolution of the remaining portion has not yet been achieved.



The Executive Board believes that the agreements related to the remaining portion of the aforementioned transactions will be concluded in the near future, enabling the complete resolution of all legal disputes with FC Barcelona. Furthermore, the Board remains confident that with a high degree of certainty, no negative impacts are anticipated for LIBERO.



The Executive Board currently anticipates that by mid-January 2025, sufficient clarity regarding the progress of the remaining elements of the proceedings will be achieved. This will allow the audit of the 2023 financial statements to be completed and enable the publication of both the 2023 financial statements and the interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024.





