Biomednewsbreaks - Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Promising Preclinical Results For SPC-15 In Treating Severe Psychiatric Disorders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) announced encouraging preclinical study results for SPC-15, a dual-target therapy combining a serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist and an NMDA receptor antagonist. The demonstrated superior efficacy in reducing stress-induced behaviors in animal models compared to single-agent therapies, highlighting its potential for managing major depressive disorder and other severe stress-related conditions. CEO Eric Weisblum emphasized the promising implications of SPC-15 as an intranasal prophylactic treatment for PTSD, with plans for an IND submission to initiate human trials. Developed in collaboration with Columbia University, SPC-15 may qualify for the FDA's expedited 505(b)(2) approval pathway.

To view the full press release, visit

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit



.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN