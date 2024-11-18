Families In Focus To Host 2Nd Annual Free Family Holiday Photography Event In Partnership With Kate Backdrop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Focus is thrilled to welcome families across New York City to its second annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza on Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at The Art Escape. In partnership with Kate Backdrop as part of their 'Moments We Treasure' campaign, this heartwarming event-led by award-winning NYC lifestyle and celebrity photographer Margaret Pattillo and produced by MZP Digital and Monahan PR -offers families the opportunity to receive complimentary, upscale holiday portraits, capturing the season's spirit in elegant, memorable images.

A portrait from Families in Focus 2023.

Last year, Families in Focus proudly served over 40 families, providing cherished holiday portraits

and

lasting

memories. This

year,

each

family

will

once

again

enjoy

a

brief

yet

impactful mini session, lasting 10 minutes or less, resulting in a professionally retouched image to treasure for years to come. Families in Focus will take place at The

Art Escape, a vibrant creative studio and event space conveniently located near the B, D, and 4 trains by Yankee Stadium.

Any proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities, embracing the spirit of giving

during

the

holiday

season. To

ensure

every family

has

a

chance

to

participate,

time

slots must be booked in advance.

"At Families

in

Focus, we

believe

that

every

family deserves

the

opportunity

to

capture

and preserve the magic of the holidays," said Margaret Pattillo. "Kate Backdrop aligns with our shared values of creativity, inclusivity, and enthusiasm for capturing life's most cherished

moments. Together, we aim to make these holiday memories accessible to all families, especially

those who

may

not

have

the

means

to

create

traditional

holiday

photos

on

their

own."

Known for their high quality and unique backdrops, Kate Backdrop's commitment to accessible photography aligns seamlessly with Families in Focus' mission of making cherished holiday memories

available

to

all

families.

"Partnering

with

Families in

Focus

is

a

natural fit

for

us,"

says Rey Kwao, Chief Branding Officer of Kate Backdrop. "We believe that family photography should be both beautiful and attainable, and we're delighted to help create a setting where families can capture these treasured moments that could last forever."

About Kate Backdrop

Kate Backdrop is a global leader in high-quality, versatile photography backdrops, offering a wide

selection

of

designs

that

inspire

photographers,

studios,

and

families alike.

Known

for

their artistry and durability, Kate Backdrop aims to make every family's photography experience memorable.

As the exclusive sponsor of Families in Focus 2024, Kate Backdrop is excited to help create timeless holiday moments for families in New York and beyond. For more on Kate Backdrop and their range of photography backdrops, visit

About

Margaret

Pattillo

Margaret

Pattillo

is

an

award-winning,

New

York

City

based,

lifestyle and

celebrity

photographer with over a decade of experience in photography. Her work has been published worldwide and she

has

been

featured in

various

publications

including

The

New

York

Times,

Entrepreneur,

Fox News, Insider, Spectrum News and more. Margaret wants to bring elevated fashionable portraiture to families during the holidays to create lasting memories. With a deep passion for capturing

special moments

and

an

unwavering

commitment

to

giving

back, she

aspires

to

share her expertise with families during this special time of the year.

For more information on Families in Focus or to secure your timeslot, visit

and

follow

along on

Instagram

for

more

updates @familiesinfocusnyc.

Contact:

James Monahan

9178269449

[email protected]

SOURCE Families in Focus

