Families In Focus To Host 2Nd Annual Free Family Holiday Photography Event In Partnership With Kate Backdrop

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Focus is thrilled to welcome families across New York City to its second annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza on Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at The Art Escape. In partnership with Kate Backdrop as part of their 'Moments We Treasure' campaign, this heartwarming event-led by award-winning NYC lifestyle and celebrity photographer Margaret Pattillo and produced by MZP Digital and Monahan PR -offers families the opportunity to receive complimentary, upscale holiday portraits, capturing the season's spirit in elegant, memorable images.
A portrait from Families in Focus 2023.
Last year, Families in Focus proudly served over 40 families, providing cherished holiday portraits
and
lasting
memories. This
year,
each
family
will
once
again
enjoy
a
brief
yet
impactful mini session, lasting 10 minutes or less, resulting in a professionally retouched image to treasure for years to come. Families in Focus will take place at The
Art Escape, a vibrant creative studio and event space conveniently located near the B, D, and 4 trains by Yankee Stadium.
Any proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities, embracing the spirit of giving
during
the
holiday
season. To
ensure
every family
has
a
chance
to
participate,
time
slots must be booked in advance.
"At Families
in
Focus, we
believe
that
every
family deserves
the
opportunity
to
capture
and preserve the magic of the holidays," said Margaret Pattillo. "Kate Backdrop aligns with our shared values of creativity, inclusivity, and enthusiasm for capturing life's most cherished
moments. Together, we aim to make these holiday memories accessible to all families, especially
those who
may
not
have
the
means
to
create
traditional
holiday
photos
on
their
own."
Known for their high quality and unique backdrops, Kate Backdrop's commitment to accessible photography aligns seamlessly with Families in Focus' mission of making cherished holiday memories
available
to
all
families.
"Partnering
with
Families in
Focus
is
a
natural fit
for
us,"
says Rey Kwao, Chief Branding Officer of Kate Backdrop. "We believe that family photography should be both beautiful and attainable, and we're delighted to help create a setting where families can capture these treasured moments that could last forever."
About Kate Backdrop
Kate Backdrop is a global leader in high-quality, versatile photography backdrops, offering a wide
selection
of
designs
that
inspire
photographers,
studios,
and
families alike.
Known
for
their artistry and durability, Kate Backdrop aims to make every family's photography experience memorable.
As the exclusive sponsor of Families in Focus 2024, Kate Backdrop is excited to help create timeless holiday moments for families in New York and beyond. For more on Kate Backdrop and their range of photography backdrops, visit
About
Margaret
Pattillo
Margaret
Pattillo
is
an
award-winning,
New
York
City
based,
lifestyle and
celebrity
photographer with over a decade of experience in photography. Her work has been published worldwide and she
has
been
featured in
various
publications
including
The
New
York
Times,
Entrepreneur,
Fox News, Insider, Spectrum News and more. Margaret wants to bring elevated fashionable portraiture to families during the holidays to create lasting memories. With a deep passion for capturing
special moments
and
an
unwavering
commitment
to
giving
back, she
aspires
to
share her expertise with families during this special time of the year.
For more information on Families in Focus or to secure your timeslot, visit
and
follow
along on
Instagram
for
more
updates @familiesinfocusnyc.
Contact:
James Monahan
9178269449
[email protected]
