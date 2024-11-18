Jobviewiq Empowers Auto Repair Shops To Enhance Customer Education And Improve Service Advisor Performance With Data-Driven Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AutoTechIQ, the only directory of transparency-focused auto repair shops, is thrilled to announce the release of JobViewIQ , a new software shops can add to their arsenal of shop improvement tools. By integrating with popular Point of Sale (PoS) systems and leveraging Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI), JobViewIQ delivers actionable insights that help businesses improve transparency, boost approval rates, and create more informed customer interactions.

Transforming Customer Education with Actionable Insights

JobViewIQ helps AutoTechIQ Certified auto repair shops utilize Digital Vehicle Inspections to provide their customers with transparency about the health of their vehicles. By combining the power of a DVI with detailed metrics and trend analysis, JobViewIQ empowers service advisors and business owners to educate customers more effectively, helping them understand the recommended repairs and the reasons behind them.

Key Benefits of JobViewIQ Include:



Customer Education Insights: JobViewIQ provides clear, graphical data on how often specific jobs have been recommended to customers, how many of those jobs have been declined, and how this impacts the shop's overall service performance. This transparency fosters better customer understanding and engagement.

Declined Job Trends: The platform visualizes declined job rates on a rolling four-week average graph, allowing businesses to track trends over time and measure the effectiveness of actions taken to improve approval rates. If approval rates improve, the graph shows that progress; if not, it identifies areas where further action is needed. Actionable Metrics for Service Advisors: Service managers and advisors can quickly spot patterns in declined jobs and determine whether these declined jobs are linked to customer decisions, PoS-specific issues, or the shop's overall sales process. This helps service teams focus on areas of improvement to increase customer trust and job approval rates.

Streamlined Operations with Real-Time Data

JobViewIQ integrates seamlessly with popular PoS systems, capturing repair history and standardizing data to provide actionable insights into declined jobs. By consolidating this data, JobViewIQ creates a simple, yet powerful dashboard that highlights the top ten most frequently declined jobs and helps service teams develop targeted actions to reduce declined job rates.

JobViewIQ categorizes declined jobs based on their status: either outright declines by customers, deferred jobs for future visits, or PoS-specific issues, allowing repair shops to address declines comprehensively.

Key Features of JobViewIQ for Auto Repair Shops

JobViewIQ offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to improve service advisor performance, reduce declined job rates, and optimize shop operations. These features include:



Process Maturity Violations: Automatically flags violations in process maturity, helping service departments identify areas for improvement in workflow consistency.

Declined Job & Recommendation Rates: Tracks the frequency of recommended jobs and customer declines, plotting this data over time to help managers spot performance trends.

Performance Comparison: Enables managers to compare service advisor performance based on declined job rates, providing clear data on which team members may need additional training or support.

Action Items with Measurable Goals: Assigns specific action items to service advisors, each with measurable goals and metrics to track their progress and success in reducing declined jobs. Trainer Check-ins & Ongoing Training: Includes monthly check-ins with an AutotechIQ-certified trainer, as well as the option for additional team training to help service advisors continuously improve their skills and knowledge.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .

About AutoTechIQ



AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops in the process of obtaining the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps those shops connect with car owners who look for transparency and options for their vehicle's health. Learn more at .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Krista Erickson

(866) 678-8505

[email protected]

SOURCE AutoTechIQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED