Defense News Named Presenting Media Partner For 2025 Space And Defense Innovation Showcase & Reception

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Defense News has joined as the Presenting Partner for the Space and Defense Innovation (SDI) Showcase & Reception , held in Austin, TX, on March 8, 2025. Through this collaboration, the SDI Showcase & Reception is set to amplify its influence and drive meaningful connections across the aerospace and defense landscape. As a leading news source for defense decision-makers, this collaboration provides an opportunity for Defense News to expand relationships with SDI's heavily curated audience of leaders from the aerospace and defense innovation community in Austin.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception to bring Defense News into Austin, Texas's annual March technology and innovation conference and festival for the first time. This will allow us to engage directly with the heart of aerospace and defense innovation. This collaboration enables us to expand our reach and create unique journalism that resonates with our audience, providing sought-after, exclusive content straight from the industry's top influencers and decision-makers,” said Mort Greenberg, Senior Vice President of Archetype Media and Defense News.

Central Texas has become a hub for aerospace and defense. With its vibrant ecosystem that includes Army Futures Command, Army Applications Labs, AFWERX, DARPA, Defense Innovation Unit, Marine Innovation Unit, NavalX, NSIN, and more, Austin is rapidly cementing its place as the epicenter of aerospace and defense innovation, and the community gathers regularly for programs and events that encourage collaboration and education. In the Spring of 2024, over 120 aerospace and defense-related panels and events were held. As in past years, 2025 promises to include numerous events like the SDI Showcase & Reception and other defense-related programming at the Capital Factory and with Q-Branch from March 6-12, 2025.

In its fourth year, the SDI Showcase & Reception includes a speaker showcase, featuring leading voices across government, industry, and the broader ecosystem. The talks will explore barriers and solutions to some of the largest issues facing innovators within the ecosystem.

“SDI was built with a mission to create real and meaningful impact for the space and defense innovation community –by ensuring the right people were in the room to make the connections that lead to meaningful and lasting results. This partnership with Defense News allows us to elevate these connections and expand the conversations shaping the future of national security,” said Tim Chrisman, Co-founder of SDI Events and the SDI Showcase & Reception.“We're thrilled to partner with one of the defense industry's most respected publications.”

Early sponsors include Second Front Systems, The Outpost, Ward & Berry, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Distinctive Edge Partners, and Foundation for the Future. Each of these companies and organizations plays an essential role in fostering cutting-edge advancements and values the SDI Showcase & Reception for its ability to cultivate and deepen relationships and partnerships in the aerospace and defense community.

About The Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception

Founded by Distinctive Edge Partners and Foundation for the Future, SDI brings the right ideas, connections, and technologies together through our highly curated, aerospace and defense-focused events. For more information, visit .

Distinctive Edge Partners brings deep communications, marketing and event management expertise, experience and relationships to help aerospace and defense leaders solve problems and achieve their goals, ensuring they excel at their business of changing the world. We utilize our extensive industry network and expert creative and digital strategies to help clients build and maximize value, improve operations, and turn risks and threats into opportunities. For more information, visit .

The Foundation for the Future is an education and advocacy non-profit dedicated to advancing the space economy by developing critical infrastructure to enable it, investment tools to finance it, and a workforce to power it. For more information, visit .

About Defense News

Defense News is the authoritative, independent, professional news source for the world's defense decision-makers. In print and online, we provide the global defense community with the latest news and analysis on programs, policy, business and technology. Our bureaus and reporters around the world set the standard for accuracy, credibility and timeliness in defense reporting. Defense News is a trusted source for coverage on new defense policies, legislation, market developments, trends, new products, technologies, defense leadership, military budgets, and more. To stay informed, visit defensenews .

