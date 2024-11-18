Velaspan Joins Fortinet's Engage Partner Program To Expand Cybersecurity Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kerry Kulp, CTO, and Co-founder at VelaspanALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velaspan Inc. today announced it has joined Fortinet's Engage Partner Program . As the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, Fortinet's Engage Partner Program is focused on maximizing opportunities for partners and enabling customer success.Velaspan is an established leader in designing, deploying and managing complex enterprise cybersecurity and mobility solutions. The company is an innovator in managed cybersecurity services with its Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) service, based on deception technology. ACE provides a first-of-its-kind managed active defense capability.A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for PartnersFortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.“We have had Fortinet's Wi-Fi solutions on our radar for quite some time, and our evolving cybersecurity practice makes this partnership even more valuable,” said Kerry Kulp, CTO, and Co-founder at Velaspan.“This collaboration with Fortinet will allow us to expand and enhance the services we offer to our customers and partners, bringing greater value and innovation to our core cybersecurity and Wi-Fi businesses.”About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) and Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless network consulting services. The company works with enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at .

