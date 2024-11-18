Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2024
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR ) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter 2024. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2025 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at .
