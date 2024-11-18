THE ST. REGIS BELGRADE: SERBIA's CAPITAL UNVEILS THE GLAMOROUS SPIRIT AND ICONIC TRADITIONS OF ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the debut of The St. Regis Belgrade, marking the brand's first entry into Serbia. Founded in New York by John Jacob Astor IV more than a century ago, St. Regis celebrates its 120th anniversary this year with this significant addition to its global portfolio. Combining timeless glamour and vanguard spirit with local heritage the property is developed by Eagle Hills, a private and development company based in Abu Dhabi and designed by the internationally recognized design firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Global (SOM).

The newly built The St. Regis Belgrade stands tall as a striking 42-story tower located in the city's most coveted address – where the Sava and Danube rivers meet and on the premises of the landmark Belgrade Waterfront. This highly desirable location places guests within walking distance of historical sites, the diplomatic area, and the business district. Part of a monumental urban revitalization project, it promises to become an appealing destination for both locals and global travelers alike.



"Sitting at the intersection of Western and Eastern Europe, the city of Belgrade has been shaped by centuries of history, featuring a unique and diverse range of architectural styles, from medieval fortresses to modern skyscrapers," - said Helen Leighton, Vice President Luxury Brands & Communications, EMEA, Marriott International.

"The St. Regis Belgrade marries the historical patrimony and vibrant culture of the city with the timeless sophistication and unparalleled service of the brand, incorporating the true essence of the destination reinterpreted with a modern twist."

The design concept of The St. Regis Belgrade pays homage to the city's architectural heritage and unique blend of old and new, epitomizing Belgrade as "the city of two halves." The exterior glass shell is shaped to give a fluid and dynamic vertical expression to the tower, mimicking the fluidity of the two city rivers. In the interiors, traditional Serbian patterns and inspirations woven throughout, are masterfully blended with shades of deep blues, soft grays and warm earth tones that reflect a modern palette.

The seamless integration of Belgrade's character into the refined modern design of the hotel, ensures guests experience the city's essence in every detail, from the local flavors highlighted in the culinary creations, to the bespoke experiences and anticipatory service curated by the signature St.

Regis Butler Service.

The St. Regis Belgrade offers 119 guest rooms, including 17 suites and a sprawling 192 sqm Presidential Suite with unparalleled 240-degree panoramic city views. The design is sophisticated and highly curated, featuring an elegant palette of soft and warm earth and blue colors that highlight the essence of Belgrade. The hotel signature Caroline Astor Suite is enriched with a bespoke collection of luxury sleepwear, exclusively curated by the Serbian fashion designer Aleksandar Zabunović; a true ode to timeless elegance that celebrates the art of refined relaxation. Inspired by the iconic motifs of both brands, the collection effortlessly intertwines the St. Regis diamond pattern - a hallmark of sophistication and grandeur - with the delicate allure of the orchid, the signature emblem of the Zabunović brand.

Adding a unique artistic touch, Serbian artist Marko Desivojević contributes to the suite experience with an exclusive marble tray design. Celebrated for his refined aesthetic and commitment to quality, Desivojević draws inspiration from the Balkans' rich heritage and natural beauty, infusing the space with simplicity, respect for materials, and innovation.

The hotel's dining concepts introduce fresh, inventive venues, adding a premiere culinary offering to the vibrant Serbian capital. Transporting epicurean connoisseurs to New York's inimitable dining scene, Savant Brasserie offers sophisticated interpretations of classic dishes, expertly infused with the flavors of the Serbian terroir and locally sourced ingredients.

Meanwhile, Rise Patisserie , celebrates Belgrade's rich coffee culture featuring St. Regis' signature Afternoon Tea Ritual, accompanied by a menu of elevated delicacies and handcrafted pastries.

Embodying the celebratory soul of Belgrade, The St. Regis Bar stands as the centerpiece to a truly immersive cocktail experience. Guests are here invited to unwind in the jazz-inspired ambiance, sampling an exceptional selection of Serbian wines and brandies, as well as international classics, including the hotel's twist on the Bloody Mary, Essentially Quince. Adjacent to The St. Regis Bar a special Wine Room offers an exclusive space for wine-themed dinners and tastings curated by the hotel's Cellar Master and Executive Chef.

Offerings include The St. Regis Spa , a place of endless inspiration featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam bath and a fully equipped gym. With meticulously curated body and facial treatments performed by Sothys products in five opulent rooms, tailored wellness awaits discerning guests. The 710 sqm meeting space, featuring the spectacular glass-wrapped Astor Ballroom with Astor Terrace, provides a premier setting for gatherings of all kinds. Additionally, the Vanderbilt, Rockefeller, and Carnegie meeting rooms offer an elegant, understated grandeur for intimate dinners, meetings and special occasions, ensuring privacy and a sense of celebration. Meanwhile, the John Jacob Astor Boardroom, with unobstructed city views, offers an exceptional setting for productive meetings, ensuring comfort and sophistication for each guest.

Preserving the timeless traditions of St. Regis, The St. Regis Belgrade will offer a series of signature rituals such as Afternoon Tea , a refined gathering inspired by the legacy of Mrs. Caroline Astor, the Evening Sabrage, celebrating the transition from day to night, and the Bloody Mary cocktail, blending local flavours, including Serbia's famous quince rakija.

