DBT-BRIC Launches Initiative To Harness India's Microbial Potential

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) have launched the 'One Day One Genome' initiative to showcase the enormous microbial potential of India, the of Science & said on Monday.

The 'One Day One Genome' initiative aims to highlight the unique bacterial species found in the country.

It was launched by Amitabh Kant, India's G-20 Sherpa and Former CEO Niti Aayog on the first foundation day of BRIC held at the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi.

“The initiative also emphasises the critical roles of bacterial species in the environment, agriculture, and human health,” said the Ministry.

In agriculture, they help in nutrient cycling, nitrogen fixation, maintaining soil fertility, controlling pests and weeds, and stress responses.

However, in the human body, they aid in digestion, immunity, and even mental health. While all infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, non-pathogenic microorganisms are indispensable for our defence against infectious diseases.

“Genome sequencing will allow the visualisation of the hidden potential of the microbial world to the community at large. Sequencing data can be analysed to identify the genome-encoded capacities for various important enzymes, antimicrobial resistance, bio-active compounds, etc.,” the Ministry said.

"Research in this field will lead to the benefit of better protection and management of our environment, development in agriculture, and improvement in human health," it added.

The novel initiative is coordinated by the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (BRIC-NIBMG) an institute of the Department of Biotechnology.

Using genome sequencing, the researchers will bring out“a fully annotated bacteriological genome isolated in the country”.

The freely available data will be complemented with a detailed graphical summary, infographics, and genome assembly/annotation details.

“The documents will give an idea about the scientific and industrial use of these microbes," the ministry said, noting that as a result, the "microbial genomics data will become more accessible to the general public, scientific researchers".

This will help stimulate discussions and innovations that will directly benefit the entire community and ecosystem.