QSL Participates In Annual Meeting Of World Leagues Association

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) participated in the annual meeting of World Leagues Association held in Egyptian capital Cairo over two days and hosted by the Egyptian Pro League with the participation of 37 professional leagues, including Premier League, Spanish League, Italian League, Portuguese League and other representatives of the leagues that are members of the global forum in addition to the presence of a delegation representing and a number of international sports figures.

QSL was represented in the meeting by Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development, who held a number of meetings and discussions with officials and representatives of the participating leagues with the aim of exchanging experience and reviewing the latest programmes related to competitions and development process.

A number of issues on the agenda were reviewed, most notably co-ordinating the relationship between professional leagues in addition to launching the League Development Programme – a tailored audit, benchmarking and strategic planning process to help leagues of all sizes and ambitions with their development.

Workshops were also held to enhance co-operation between leagues from various continents and discuss the expanding international calendar, which puts pressure on some players and professional clubs.

It may be noted that QSL's participation in the meeting on a regular basis comes in line with its keenness to strengthen relations with various professional leagues across the world, exchange experiences and learn about the latest developments in issues related to football.