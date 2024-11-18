Russian Putin Critics Demonstrate In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A demonstration was held in Geneva on Sunday calling for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine. Around 50 Russians took part in the gathering outside the United Nations building to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

This content was published on November 18, 2024

Slogan such as“Say no to war”,“Manuscripts don't burn” and“Stop Putin” could be read on the banners carried by the demonstrators. Around fifty opponents of Vladimir Putin's regime also took part in a similar protest in Zurich on Saturday.

Speeches in Russian and a dance performance accompanied the event in Geneva. The protesters numerous demands included Putin's resignation and trial for war crimes, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the payment of reparations to Ukraine and the release of political prisoners in Russia, according to the Keystone-ATS news agency.