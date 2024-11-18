Investcorp appoints Mashaal AlJomaih as Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, 17 November 2024 – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mashaal AlJomaih as CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia.



Mr. AlJomaih previously held the role of Managing Director within Investcorp Private Wealth and Deputy CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, based in Riyadh. Mr. AlJomaih joined Investcorp in June 2022, bringing over 20 years of experience in investment banking. In the last two years, Mr AlJomaih worked closely with outgoing CEO, Mr Bajsair, to grow Investcorp’s business in the Kingdom.



Nahar Houthan, who has been with the firm since 2016, will assume the role of Deputy CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia. Yasser Bajsair, outgoing CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, has retired from his role. Mr. Bajsair joined Investcorp in 2010 and has played a pivotal role in growing the firm’s business in Saudi Arabia.



With wide spanning relationships in Saudi and one of the largest alternatives coverage teams, the team has a deep relationship network across both private wealth and institutional investors, including ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, financial institutions, pension funds, endowments and sovereign wealth funds.



Yusef Al Yusef, Investcorp’s Global Head of Distribution, commented: “Mashaal has been instrumental in supporting the growth of our business in Saudi Arabia over the past two years. Having worked with him closely, I know he will continue the firm’s expansion in the Kingdom with his rich knowledge and understanding of the local market.”



Mashaal AlJomaih commented: “I am excited to take on this role. Since joining Investcorp in 2022, we have seen a wealth of opportunities and appetite for investment in the Kingdom, seen through our pre-IPO vehicle. I look forward to continuing Investcorp’s growth strategy in the region, capitalizing on a dynamic and ambitious market.”







