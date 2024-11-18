Onam wishes from Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) "As we celebrate Onam, a festival that embodies the rich traditions and culture of Kerala, we are reminded of the values of unity, equality, and generosity that King Mahabali symbolised. Onam brings us together, transcending boundaries of religion, language, and culture, to share in the joy and prosperity of the season. May this Onam fill our hearts with gratitude, happiness, and hope for a brighter future. Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous Onam."
