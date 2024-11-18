Microbiome Sequencing Market To Hit $3.4 Billion By 2031, Fueled By NGS Advances And Global Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microbiome Sequencing growth and analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global microbiome sequencing market , valued at $859.4 million in 2021, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8%, reaching $3,417.09 million by 2031. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in microbiome research, advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, and heightened awareness of microbiome applications in and prevention.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Market HighlightsMarket Drivers.Advancements in Sequencing Technology: Growing demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) reduces costs and improves accessibility..Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Increased demand for personalized medicines and microbiome-based therapies for conditions like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and intestinal diseases..Emerging Economies: Development of healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA boosts demand for microbiome services..COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic accelerated microbiome research to understand virus-host interactions, enhancing market opportunities.Market Challenges.Skill Gaps: Lack of trained professionals in microbiome sequencing limits adoption..Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent government regulations pose challenges to market expansion.Market Opportunities.Expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by increased R&D funding and collaborations..Growth in outsourcing services to reduce operational costs for pharmaceutical and biotech firms.________________________________________Market SegmentationBy Technique.RNA Sequencing: Dominates due to its utility in microbial community analysis..Shotgun Sequencing: Expected to witness the highest growth, offering comprehensive microbiome taxonomy analysis.By Research.Outsourced: Preferred by pharmaceutical companies for cost efficiency and streamlined operations.By End User.Academic and Research Centers: Leading segment due to high research activity in genomics and microbiome analysis.By Region.North America: Largest market share, driven by government initiatives and robust healthcare infrastructure..Asia-Pacific: Fastest growth due to increasing investments in microbiome research and contract manufacturing organizations.________________________________________Innovations and Strategic Developments.Service Launches:.Microbiome Insights launched shallow shotgun sequencing in October 2019..Partnerships:.CosmosID partnered with Biomeostasis in 2020 for preclinical microbiome R&D..Contracts:.Microbiome Insights secured an $881,000 Health Canada contract in June 2022 for microbial testing platform development.Future Trends.Personalized Medicine: Increasing use of microbiome sequencing for drug development and tailored therapies..Cancer Research: Microbiome studies for colorectal cancer prognosis using 16S rRNA sequencing..Collaborations: Partnerships like Oxford Nanopore and Novogene aim to expand microbiome applications.________________________________________ConclusionThe microbiome sequencing market presents significant growth potential, with robust opportunities in developing regions and advancements in NGS technology. While challenges like regulatory constraints and skill shortages remain, innovations and strategic collaborations are driving the market toward a transformative phase in healthcare and genomics research.Enquire Before Buying:

