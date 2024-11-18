Türkiye Blocked Israeli President's Flight To COP29 In Azerbaijan

Türkiye Blocked Israeli President's Flight To COP29 In Azerbaijan
Date
11/18/2024 12:09:39 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ANKARA, Nov 18 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye has denied the Israeli regime's President, Isaac Herzog's airplane, access to Turkish airspace on his way to Azerbaijan, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported, yesterday.
The Israeli Regime had requested permission for Herzog's plane to use Turkish airspace, en route to the 29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29), to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate Change in Baku, which kicked off on Nov 11. However, Turkish authorities rejected the request, Anadolu reported, citing an anonymous Turkish official.
Herzog cancelled his visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday, due to“security considerations,” the Times of Israel reported.
Relations between Türkiye and the Israeli regime have been strained since 2010, largely over the Palestinian issue, and it took more than a decade for the two countries to normalise ties.
While political interactions had started to improve before the Gaza conflict, the ongoing crisis has reignited tensions, with both sides trading accusations. Türkiye has also suspended all trade with the Israeli regime, amid the hostilities.– NNN-TRT
