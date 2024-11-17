Several Chiriquí Communities Affected By Landslides

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In the province of Chiriquí, there have been reports of landslides due to heavy rains and water saturation in the soil in the communities of San Bartolo Límite, Los Planes, Agua Fría, among others, in the town of El Palmar, district of Barú. A contingent of humanitarian aid was sent to the area early Sunday morning to assist the 51 families affected in this mountainous region. It was detailed that several landslides were reported, one of them in Boquete, this time within the Callejón Seco ravine, in addition there were damages in Bajo Mono and a in the Los Naranjos district, where two elderly people were evacuated. Other sectors such as Gualaca, Hornito, Fortuna also had land give way, while in Barú, Rodolfo Aguilar, Plancitos a road collapse was reported. In the case of Tierras Altas, in the Paso Ancho, Alto Tribaldos, Bella Vista de Tolé sectors, landslides were recorded and it is expected that in the next few hours they will be removed to free the roads. Meanwhile, in the area of ​​Rodolfo Aguilar, Finca Bongo, authorities reported that a bridge collapsed. While at Finca Santa Elena Nuevo México, in Alanje, there were monitoring operations due to flooding at the site due to heavy rains. In Guanábano, Puerto Armuelles in Barú, the area remains flooded, so the water levels of nearby rivers and streams are being monitored.

