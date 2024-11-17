Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Five Suspects For Smuggling Narcotics
(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 18 (IANS) The Sri Lankan navy said that it seized a local fishing trawler and arrested five suspects for smuggling narcotics.
The navy said in a press release that a special operation mounted by the navy on the high seas about 110 nautical miles west of Sri Lanka led to the interception of a local fishing trawler, Xinhua news agency reported.
It was suspected that the trawler was carrying about 40 kg of narcotics, the navy said.
The trawler along with the suspects and narcotics was escorted ashore by the navy for further investigation and legal action, according to the navy.
Each year, the Sri Lankan navy intercepts large amounts of drugs and contraband off the country's coasts.
