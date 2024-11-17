North Korea's Kim Calls For Bolstering Nuclear Forces 'Without Limitation,' Completing War Preparations

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 18 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for bolstering the country's nuclear forces "without limitation" and completing war preparations as the country's enemies have increased "frantic" military confrontations with North Korea, state reported Monday.

Kim made the remark during the 4th of Battalion Commanders and Instructors of the Korean People's (KPA) on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's leader "set forth a slogan to be held high by the of the DPRK at all levels for concentrating all efforts on rounding off the war preparations in conformity with the requirements of the revolution and the present situation," the KCNA reported, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim's message came as the leaders of South Korea, the US and Japan held a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru on Friday (local time) and condemned North Korea's troop deployment to Russia to support Moscow's war with Ukraine.