Netanyahu Aide Accused Of Leaking Classified Documents To Undermine Hostage Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 18 (IANS) An aide to Israel's prime minister, is suspected of leaking classified documents to a European newspaper to sway public opinion against demonstrations supporting a ceasefire-for-hostage deal with Hamas.

The Magistrate's Court in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion eased a gag order on Sunday, revealing new details about the case, which has triggered a scandal and sent shockwaves through the Israeli political sphere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eli Feldstein, a advisor to Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, has been arrested and interrogated by the Shin Bet internal security agency. Three additional security personnel, whose names remain undisclosed, have also been detained in connection with the case.

Feldstein's detention was extended by five days on Sunday, and he is expected to face charges next week, according to the court. The documents allegedly came into Feldstein's possession via an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reserve officer, who is also a suspect in the investigation.

According to the court, Feldstein allegedly leaked the classified materials to portray Yahya Sinwar, the late Hamas leader, as unwilling to agree to a ceasefire deal that would also secure hostage release.

After an Israeli military censor blocked the publication of the documents on an Israeli TV channel, Feldstein bypassed local censorship by providing the material to Germany's Bild newspaper. He then encouraged Israeli reporters to publish follow-up stories after the Bild broke the news.

Feldstein had the documents since June but leaked them in early September, after IDF forces retrieved the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in Gaza in late August. These hostages, taken during Hamas's attack on October 7, 2024, were killed by their captors shortly before Israeli troops reached them.

The incident has intensified criticism of Netanyahu over his failure to secure the release of the hostages, with nationwide protests calling on the government to secure a ceasefire with Hamas to facilitate a broader hostage release. Over the past months, Netanyahu has repeatedly blamed Sinwar for obstructing a deal.