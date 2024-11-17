Egypt's Largest Information, Communications Technology Expo Kicked Off

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 18 (NNN-MENA) – The 28th edition of the Cairo ICT expo, Egypt's largest information and communications (ICT) exhibition, kicked off, yesterday, with the participation of more than 400 international and local exhibitors.

The five-day event, held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, was inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and a number of ministers.

Under the theme“The Next Wave,” the showcases cutting-edge technologies, including advancements in 5G, AI-driven solutions, blockchain innovations, and satellite communications.

“The communications sector represents hope for Egypt's youth, and the real train of development on which all other sectors depend,” Madbouly said, while touring the expo's pavilions.

He added that, the Egyptian government is making efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital infrastructure, and expand the scope of digital government services.