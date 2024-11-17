عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt's Largest Information, Communications Technology Expo Kicked Off

Egypt's Largest Information, Communications Technology Expo Kicked Off


11/17/2024 9:09:10 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 18 (NNN-MENA) – The 28th edition of the Cairo ICT expo, Egypt's largest information and communications technology (ICT) exhibition, kicked off, yesterday, with the participation of more than 400 international and local exhibitors.

The five-day event, held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, was inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and a number of ministers.

Under the theme“The Next Wave,” the expo showcases cutting-edge technologies, including advancements in 5G, AI-driven solutions, blockchain innovations, and satellite communications.

“The communications sector represents hope for Egypt's youth, and the real train of development on which all other sectors depend,” Madbouly said, while touring the expo's pavilions.

He added that, the Egyptian government is making efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital infrastructure, and expand the scope of digital government services.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN17112024000200011047ID1108895198


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search