MUSINSA Launches The Year's Biggest Sale Event - Monster Sale Offering On Popular K-Brands

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSINSA, Korea's leading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Monster Sale . This exclusive Black Friday event, one of only two major sales held annually, will run from 10 AM KST on November 18th until midnight on December 2nd. The Monster Sale offers customers an incredible opportunity to shop from Seoul's most popular K-brands at discounts.

Beyond offering significant discounts, the Monster Sale brings excitement and value through a range of special events. During the Teasing Period , which kicks off at 10 AM KST on November 18th, shoppers can take advantage of a limited-time First-Come, First-Served Early Deals. From November 20th at 10 AM KST until December 2nd, the Main Period

will feature exclusive "Brand Day" events showcasing popular brands such as Musinsa Standard, GLOWNY, and AGAINST ALL ODDS at exceptional prices. Additional promotions include "Special Offers" and "Time Deals" events on FW new arrivals and bestsellers.

During the Monster Sale period, MUSINSA's signature "Daily Check-In" event offers 1.5 times the usual shopping points just by visiting the site daily, granting instant-use points for even greater savings. Moreover, the "MONSTER RAFFLE" returns with an impressive lineup, offering chances to win rare global items for just $1. Prizes include Apple AirPods Max, Celine cardholders, Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela eyewear, and Supreme jacket, available across four draws.

The "Forward Brand" and "Rising Brands" sections will spotlight new and trending brands at special prices, offering shoppers a chance to discover and enjoy emerging trends. Additionally, there is a special promotion for beauty brands, providing international customers with a rare opportunity to explore sought-after K-beauty products. Featured brands include FOR:BEAUT, PLEUVOIR, and Oddtype (note: sale availability may vary by country).

On social media, MUSINSA has prepared interactive events during both the Teasing and Main periods. From 10 AM on November 18th to 10 AM on November 20th KST, followers of @musinsa_globa and @musinsa_japa on Instagram can enter to win $720 in shopping points usable on the MUSINSA Global site by commenting on designated posts. Winners will be announced on November 21st KST, and points will be available for immediate use. During the Main Sale period, one lucky shopper will be selected to receive double the value of their purchase in shopping points as part of the "Double Reward" Event. Further details can be found on the official Instagram page @musinsa_globa .

Adding to the excitement, customers can participate in the "Random Promo Code Event" offering discounts of up to 80% and take advantage of a "Payback Event" based on accumulated purchases. Shoppers who use the promo code MONSTER24FW will receive an extra 12% off their purchases.

For more information, visit MUSINSA Global and join in on the excitement of this year's Monster Sale !

