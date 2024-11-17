Jordan, Qatar Urge To Stop Israeli 'Aggression' On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Nov 17 (IANS) Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi met here on Sunday with visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which both sides urged to stop the Israeli "aggression" on Gaza and Lebanon and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

The two sides reaffirmed their continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and rejected any attempts to diminish its role in violation of international law and further deepening the suffering of the Palestinian people, according to a statement released by the Jordanian Foreign ministry on social media platform X.

They also discussed continued cooperation in delivering aid to Gaza and called on the international community to take immediate steps to end the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza caused by Israel's blockade on aid entry, said the statement.

They stressed that building an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, is the only path to achieving security, stability, and peace in the region, it said.

They also expressed solidarity with Lebanon and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

During their meeting, the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in various fields, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Al Thani, during which the king said putting an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon is the immediate step required to reach comprehensive calm in the region.

According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, the king urged intensifying Arab efforts to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza and implementing the resolutions passed at the recent Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.