PKL Season 11: Tamil Thalaivas Aiming To Turn Momentum Into Consistency, Says Star Raider Naredener

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 17 (IANS) In a commanding performance at the Noida Indoor on Saturday, Tamil Thalaivas emerged victorious with a convincing 46-31 win over Bengal Warriorz. The 15-point margin victory was highlighted by exceptional defensive performances, with Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Nitesh Kumar each securing High 5s, while Vishal Chahal reached a Super 10.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Tamil Thalaivas' star raider Narender Kandola expressed satisfaction with the team's execution.“We had a clear strategy that we worked on for several days leading up to this match. Initially, after our previous match, we had identified some areas of concern with our combinations, but the team worked hard to address them.”

They were without the services of Sachin Tanwar but in his absence, young raider Vishal Chahal stepped up, scoring a Super 10 and helping his team to the win. "Sachin had some issues before the match, so we brought in Vishal. We are happy with his performance as he repaid the faith put in him.

The victory marks a significant turnaround for the Tamil Thalaivas, who had been looking to regain their momentum in the tournament after four straight losses.“This win has definitely boosted our confidence. Our coaching staff and team will maintain this momentum as we prepare for upcoming challenges.”

When asked about the team's defensive masterclass, which saw three players achieve High 5s, Kandola emphasized the importance of team preparation.“We worked extensively on our coordination and strategy. Everyone executed their role perfectly, and that's what led to such a comprehensive victory.”

Looking ahead, Kandola remained focused on the team's approach to future matches.“Every team in this league is strong and comes with their own strategies. We'll continue to prepare thoroughly and adapt our game plan accordingly. The key is to maintain this level of performance consistently.”

The Telugu Titans will want to return to winning ways but face a tough challenge against the Haryana Steelers, who have been one of the best teams in PKL season 11. In case Pawan Sehrawat – who limped off in the last match – is absent, Vijay Malik will be expected to lead their attack against a solid defensive unit led by Jaideep Dahiya.

The second match on Monday will see Bengaluru Bulls against U Mumba. The Bengaluru Bulls will be itching to return to winning ways, especially with the return of their skipper Pardeep Narwal. But their defenders will need to be wary of young U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan who has been in fine nick this season.