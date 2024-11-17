Boat Collision Kills Three Off Japan's Yamaguchi
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 17 (IANS) A collision between two boats off the coast of Kudamatsu in Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture left three people aboard a pleasure boat dead.
The accident occurred at around 5:45 am local time on Sunday when the captain of a tugboat reported the collision.
Four individuals aboard the pleasure boat were thrown into the sea, and search and rescue efforts located three people who were later confirmed dead.
A 28-year-old male passenger on the pleasure boat sustained minor injuries and was rescued by the tugboat, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the collision.
