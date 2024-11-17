Ukraine's Air Defense Downs Over 140 Air Targets Overnight Sunday - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Russia's latest massive combined attack, the invaders employed 120 missiles and 90 killer drones. Air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X .

"A massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine. Overnight and this morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles-Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals. In total, approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched. Our air defense forces destroyed over 140 aerial targets," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the enemy targeted energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, some facilities sustained damage from direct hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including two children. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. As of now, some areas remain without power, but all necessary forces are working to mitigate the consequences and restore the infrastructure," the head of state wrote.

Zelensky thanked air defense units involved in repelling the massove attack: anti-aircraft missile forces, our aviation - pilots of F16s, Su aircraft, and MiGs, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces downed several Kh-101/55, Kinjal, and Iskander-M (KN-23) missiles during the night and morning of Sunday, November 17, as well as a Zirkon-type hypersonic missile and up to a dozen attack drones targeting Kyiv.

In the capital, the air raid alert went off twice and lasted almost five hours in total. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, two women were injured.