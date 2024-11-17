Russian Attack Leaves Ukraine's Thermal Power Plants Seriously Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 17, Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, inflicting serious damage on equipment at thermal power plants.

That's according to DTEK Group , the operator of thermal power generation, Ukrinform reports.

According to tentative reports, the attack brought no casualties at the affected facilities.

"After the strikes were over, emergency response teams rushed to eliminate their consequences to put the equipment back into operation," the company reported.

This is the eighth mass attack on the company's energy infrastructure since year-start. In total, since the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have come under enemy fire over 190 times.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, throughout the night and in the morning of Sunday, November 17, the Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine. The operator of the transmission system urgently introduced emergency power outages.