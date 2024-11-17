Meritocracy Being Murdered In J&K By NC: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti
Date
11/17/2024 5:08:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP leader Iltija Mufti accused the ruling National conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday of“murdering” meritocracy, saying“false promises” made by the party on rationalising reservation could not be“further from the truth”.
“Meritocracy is being murdered in broad daylight by the party that pulled a fast one on J&K's youth by false promises of rationalising reservation which couldn't be further from the truth,” Mufti said in a post on X.
Her remarks came after the government Medical College in Anantnag put out an advertisement for openings in various paramedical courses. Of the 17 seats available, only three are for open merit candidates while the other seats are reserved for various categories, including Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Taking a dig at the NC, Iltija Mufti, the daughter and media adviser of People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said“statehood is the only demand they are hankering after to enjoy uninterrupted power”.
In its manifesto for the recently-held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the NC had promised to review the reservation policy in the Union Territory and correct the imbalances.
