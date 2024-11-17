Australia's Victoria state’s authorities order evacuation over bushfire spread danger

(MENAFN) On Saturday, authorities in Australia's southeastern Victoria state issued evacuation orders for residents in several towns due to the threat of nearby bushfires, as reported by Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The Country Fire Authority (CFA) issued urgent "leave now" and "watch and act" warnings for several communities in the western and southwestern districts of the state, where crews were struggling to contain the fires. One particularly concerning blaze, described as "out of control," was reported to be about 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) south of Ballarat city, moving rapidly to the south.



The CFA advised residents in the affected areas that "leaving now" was the safest option, urging them to closely monitor emergency updates and not to return home if they were already away. Authorities stressed the severity of the situation, warning that conditions could worsen very quickly, and emergency services might not be able to reach those who choose to stay behind. "By choosing to stay, you and your family may be at risk of serious injury or death," the CFA cautioned.



The Bureau of Meteorology also issued warnings for high, extreme, or catastrophic fire danger levels across much of southern and eastern Australia, with strong winds expected to continue into the evening. State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Hegarty emphasized that the entire state needed to remain alert as conditions were volatile, and the risk of fires spreading was high.



In response to the extreme fire conditions, authorities declared a total fire ban in northwest Victoria for Saturday, and the state remained on high alert. Fortunately, conditions were expected to improve by Sunday, with heavy rainfall forecast to provide some relief to the region. Nonetheless, the ongoing fires posed significant risks to both people and property in the affected areas.

MENAFN17112024000045015839ID1108894048