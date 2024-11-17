Apple faces USD4 billion lawsuit by Which? for iCloud price-gouging

(MENAFN) Apple is being sued for £3 billion (USD4 billion) in a class-action lawsuit in the UK, filed by the consumer group Which?. The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of overcharging millions of British customers for iCloud storage services. If the case succeeds, affected customers could receive around £70 each, with the lawsuit covering roughly 40 million people who have used and paid for iCloud storage since October 2015.



Which? claims that Apple has unfairly inflated storage prices by making iCloud the default and often the only practical option for users to back up data on their devices. The group argues that Apple’s high storage fees force consumers into a "pay up or lose out" situation, leaving them with few alternatives beyond paying for additional storage, despite the limited free option.



This legal challenge is one of the most significant Apple has faced in the UK, and Which? has enlisted an international law firm to manage the case. Apple has denied the accusations and stated its intention to "vigorously defend" itself in court.



The lawsuit follows a similar case in the US filed in March, which also challenges Apple’s iCloud pricing model. While that case remains unresolved, it has fueled further scrutiny of Apple’s pricing practices and raised concerns about potential abuse of market power by major tech companies in both the US and Europe.

