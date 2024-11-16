Abdelatty Meets With EU, Pakistani, Latvian, Russian Officials At Sir Bani Yas Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the United Arab Emirates. The meetings, which took place over several days, covered a range of regional and international issues, with a focus on Sudan, the Horn of Africa, and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

On Saturday, Abdelatty met with Annette Weber, the European Union's special representative for the Horn of Africa. Their discussion centred on the situation in Sudan, with both parties underscoring the need for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate a comprehensive political solution and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting a ceasefire, political settlement, and stability in Sudan.

The conversation also encompassed broader issues within the Horn of Africa, including rising tensions and the situation in Somalia. Abdelatty stressed Egypt's commitment to Somalia's stability, supporting its state institutions, and respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both pledged continued coordination and consultation on shared interests and challenges.

Also on Saturday, Abdelatty met with Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Both ministers praised the strengthening bilateral relationship between their countries and highlighted the importance of ongoing political dialogue and coordination. They discussed expanding economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasising the need for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire, alongside the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid. Further discussions encompassed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, including reforming the global financial system, the UN Security Council, and strengthening the multilateral system.

A meeting with Latvia's Foreign Minister, Baiba Braže, also took place. Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's commitment to enhancing relations with Latvia, emphasising the importance of consistent political consultations for bilateral coordination in international forums. He expressed Egypt's desire to broaden cooperation and increase bilateral trade. Discussions also covered recent developments in Egypt-EU relations and other regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Finally, on Friday, Abdelatty met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers agreed on the importance of continued coordination, reflecting directives from both countries' leaders and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's recent participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan. They discussed several key joint economic projects. The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, agreeing on the need for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access. The meeting concluded with a discussion of other regional and international issues.



