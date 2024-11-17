'Entry Ban On Non-Essential Trucks, Work From Home' As Delhi-NCR Imposes Stricter Curbs: What's Allowed, What's Banned?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 08:00 AM on November 18, 2024. The decision follows a significant rise in Delhi's Air Quality (AQI), which reached 457 at 7 PM on November 17, indicating 'Severe+' pollution levels.

Rising Air Quality Index triggers emergency action

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI recorded 441 at 4 PM on November 17, climbing further to 457 by 7 PM. The rapid deterioration in air quality has been attributed to unfavorable meteorological conditions, such as low wind speeds, which have led to a spike in pollutants.

Stage-IV GRAP measures implemented

To address the escalating air pollution , the CAQM has implemented the stringent measures outlined under Stage-IV of the GRAP, which targets 'Severe+' air quality (AQI > 450). These measures are designed to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region and will complement the actions already in place under Stage-I, Stage-II, and Stage-III .

Delhi schools to shift online as GRAP-4 imposed

The Delhi government has decided to discontinue physical classes for all students, except those in Classes 10 and 12, starting November 18, 2024. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Twitter that all schools would transition to online classes until further notice.

Key actions under Stage-IV of GRAP

Effective from 08:00 AM on November 18, 2024, the following actions will be enforced:



Entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi will be stopped, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. Only LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks will be allowed entry.



The entry of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) from outside Delhi, except for electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel models, will be prohibited unless they are delivering essential goods or services. A ban will be enforced on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.

What is not allowedTruck restrictions:Ban on polluting vehicles: