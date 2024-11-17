Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch: Fans Climb Structures To Catch A Glimpse Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Lathi-Charged Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A trailer launch event for Pushpa 2 went awry on Sunday evening as fans clashed with security personnel in Bihar. The trailer of the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled at the jam-packed Gandhi Maidan on Sunday evening as thousands waited for a glimpse of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and fellow Rashmika Mandanna.

Visuals shared showed a massive crowd gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna - with a stampede-like situation developing in some areas as they sought to catch sight of the two actors. A section of the people who gathered at the venue also crossed barricades and hurled shoes and slippers when they were prevented from going close to the stars.

“I welcome all the artists and technicians of the film at the historic Gandhi Maidan of Pataliputra...Today's event will be seen as a film revolution to promote the development of the film industry as well as tourism in Bihar...Till now, no trailer launch program of any film was organised on such a large scale in Bihar,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Security personnel were also seen brandishing batons and attempting to drive a section of the crowd back. Officials however denied media reports indicating they had resorted to lathi charge in order to control the situation.

“Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Maidan,” Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

The trailer features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. Allu Arjun makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies)