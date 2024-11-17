Delhi-NCR To Implement Stricter GRAP Stage 4 Restrictions From Monday As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi-NCR region will implement additional restrictions from Monday morning amid worsening air quality. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting on Sunday evening as the AQI rose to 441 by 4:00 pm and then escalated to 457 by 7:00 pm.

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of non-essential truck traffic into Delhi and restricting the entry of light commercial registered outside the city. The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Atishi indicated that all schools in Delhi have been asked to discontinue in person classes until further others - except for Class 11 and 12. A similar work-from-home arrangement is also being considered for central government employees.

The curbs will come into effect across the entire National Capital Region from 8:00 am on Monday. According to the order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, restrictive actions mentioned under the first three stages of the GRAP will also remain in force.

Delhi became the second-most polluted city in the country on Sunday evening with an AQI of 457 by 7:00 pm. Official data indicates that stubble burning was the main contributor - accounting for 25% of the total pollution - while vehicular emissions contributed approximately 15.8% to the situation in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, a 'severe' or higher AQI poses risks to healthy individuals and severely impacts those with pre-existing health conditions.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good while anything between 50 to 100 is deemed satisfactory. AQI between 100 and 200 is considered moderate while and 201 to 300 is poor. 301 to 400 is very poor, 401 to 450 is severe and an AQI above 450 is severe plus.

