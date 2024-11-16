Prince El Hassan Conveys King Abdullah's Letter To Japan's PM On 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince El Hassan on Thursday conveyed a letter from King Abdullah to Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of relations between Jordan and Japan.

The letter was delivered during Prince El Hassan's meeting with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary and Acting Prime Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa as part of Prince Hassan's to Tokyo, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In the letter, King Abdullah reiterated his commitment to boosting the partnership between Jordan and Japan, expressing gratitude for Japan's support of Jordan's development initiatives and humanitarian aid for refugees in the Kingdom.

His Majesty also congratulated the Japanese prime minister on his new role, wishing him success and expressing hope for ongoing progress and prosperity for the Japanese people.