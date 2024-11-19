Bitcoin keeps increasing, at USD92,000 level

(MENAFN) The price of a Bitcoin surged to the USD92,000 level on Monday, rising by about 1.7 percent on a daily basis.



The greatest cryptocurrency saw a record level of USD93,434 in the previous week, with yearly obtains hitting about 145 percent as of Monday.



Throughout the past 24-hour period, the price of a Bitcoin saw a drop of USD89,410 and a rise of USD92,560.



It was at USD70,000 ahead of the US elections and obtained significantly after Donald Trump's win.



After Trump's victory, the market estimates positive improvements for cryptocurrencies, as he pledged that the US will be the "crypto capital" of the world.



The market size of Bitcoin has recently stood at USD2.22 trillion, based on data by Coinmarketcap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

